GALVESTON
The city of Galveston Park Board of Trustees took a conservative approach to its proposed fiscal year 2018 to 2019 budget, expecting little growth in hotel occupancy tax collections because of lingering effects of Hurricane Harvey on tourism.
The park board predicted a 2 percent decrease in revenues next year, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said during a budget workshop Tuesday night at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort.
More than 61 percent of the park board’s operating revenue come from HOT tax, according to budget documents for this fiscal year.
Post-Harvey effects on tourism and no expected new hotel inventory were factors behind the cautious budgeting, de Schaun said.
“This is the smallest forecast that we’ve projected in the seven years since I’ve been here,” de Schaun said.
Hotel tax revenue is expected to be about $12.2 million next year. Last year’s budget forecast was $12 million.
In the 2015 to 2016 budget, administration projected a 15.17 percent increase in hotel occupancy taxes, otherwise known as HOT taxes. The board expected a 26.56 percent increase from 2016 to 2017.
From 2017 to 2018, administration actually predicted a 0.08 percent decrease in HOT tax collection.
“Some of the reasons that we only increased 2 percent was because of the Harvey factor,” de Schaun said. “We’re going to have to make that up one way or another.”
Slowed hotel construction contributed to the prediction as well, de Schaun said.
“We really don’t have a large supply of hotel stock coming on,” de Schaun said. “I think that we’re starting to see that the summer season is starting to cap out.”
Park board administration projected adjusted budgeted revenues of $31.6 million for fiscal year 2018 to 2019. Beyond the 61 percent from HOT tax, another 15.8 percent come from beach and park admissions, with a remaining 8.6 percent from other sources.
“The largest portion of the revenues is the hotel tax collection,” park board Controller Michael L. Moser said. “Our expenditures are 3 percent lower than what we predicted last year.”
One expected project over the next year includes the continued beach reconstruction project.
Personnel expenses and materials should take up about 30 percent each of 2018 to 2019 expenditures, with a total $30.85 million projected expenditures.
The 2017 to 2018 fiscal year budgeted $31.7 million in expenses for 2018, but projects actual spending of $20.8 million, according to park board budget documents.
