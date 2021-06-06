94-year-old Opal Lee campains to make Juneteenth a national holiday

Sherry Ward-Henry and Leah Fanuiel walk along Avenue L in Galveston on Monday, May 31, 2021, as they join Fort Worth activist Opal Lee in her effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

June 19 celebrates the announcement in 1865 of the official end of slavery in the United States. For years, activists have been trying to get the federal government to declare the day a national holiday, but to no avail.

The Question of the Week is: Should Juneteenth be declared a federal holiday?

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mary Gillespie

I've always loved that Juneteenth was unique to Texas, and I'd rather it remained so.

I'd like to read the comments and opinions of others. Please chime in!

Report Add Reply
npappous
Norman Pappous

Yes. Senator Cornyn has submitted legislation to make it so.

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

yup.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription