June 19 celebrates the announcement in 1865 of the official end of slavery in the United States. For years, activists have been trying to get the federal government to declare the day a national holiday, but to no avail.
The Question of the Week is: Should Juneteenth be declared a federal holiday?
(3) comments
I've always loved that Juneteenth was unique to Texas, and I'd rather it remained so.
I'd like to read the comments and opinions of others. Please chime in!
Yes. Senator Cornyn has submitted legislation to make it so.
yup.
