GALVESTON

With reports on Saturday and Monday of bricks falling from the vacant and historic Medical Arts building in the island’s downtown, city officials this week asked owners to place barricades on 21st Street in front of the deteriorating structure, a city spokeswoman said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

(1) comment

Allison Buchtien

Maybe the city should require owners to fix up buildings or sell them to someone who will.

