A section of brick on the Medical Arts Building, 302 21st St. in Galveston, fell from about the third floor onto the sidewalk and street below. In 2018, sidewalks around the building were blocked off because of falling glass.
With reports on Saturday and Monday of bricks falling from the vacant and historic Medical Arts building in the island’s downtown, city officials this week asked owners to place barricades on 21st Street in front of the deteriorating structure, a city spokeswoman said.
Maybe the city should require owners to fix up buildings or sell them to someone who will.
