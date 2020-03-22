The Gulf Coast Water Authority, which provides water from the Brazos River Basin to industrial, agricultural and municipal customers in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties, has been awarded a $30,000 federal grant to enhance and improve its water availability models.
“Improving our modeling and forecasting under a variety of conditions will increase our water supply reliability and improve our drought management activities,” said Jake Hollingsworth, GCWA strategy and performance manager.
