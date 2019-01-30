A 23-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal trespassing charges at Santa Fe High School, officials said.
Haley Zieber, of Santa Fe, was accused of entering the high school and failing "to comply with security procedures,” said Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations.
“She’s not a parent, she’s not a student, she had no reason for being there,” Hanssard said.
Zieber wasn’t armed and there was no indication she intended to do harm to anyone on campus, according to a written statement provided by the school.
Zieber graduated from Santa Fe High School, according to her social media profiles.
She was booked into Galveston County Jail on $1,000 bond.
