After a devastating flu season last year, October marks the beginning of this year’s season and time to get vaccinated against the virus.
Flu usually peaks in January and February, but putting off getting vaccinated is a bad idea, medical experts say.
One reason is that it takes about two weeks after getting the vaccine for the body to begin producing antibodies against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the season progresses, more of the virus is around and people are generally more likely to contract it, especially those who weren’t vaccinated early, according to health authorities.
In Galveston County from September 2017 to March 2018, more than 5,300 cases were reported, according to the Galveston County Health District, in a season that saw its first reported cases in September.
An estimated 80,000 people in the United States died of the flu and complications arising from the virus last winter, making 2017-18 the deadliest flu season in at least 40 years, Centers for Disease Control figures show.
Dr. Megan Berman, associate professor of internal medicine and a practicing internist at University of Texas Medical Branch, said her clinic at the medical center’s main patient pavilion will be open for a specially designated Saturday clinic on Oct. 27 to better serve parents of school-age children and people who work.
“We’re doing this as a service to the community to try and get more people vaccinated against flu,” Berman said. “We might even open up another one if the turnout is good.”
The Galveston County Health District has made the vaccine available at its Texas City immunization clinic Monday through Friday with hours extended on Tuesday until 7 p.m., and many retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens and grocery stores with pharmacies offer the vaccine as well.
Everyone older than 6 months, including pregnant women, should get the vaccine to either prevent getting the virus or to prevent the risk of complicating illnesses, such as pneumonia, that can lead to death, Berman said
Vaccination is the only hedge against contracting flu, and even though the vaccine has been safe for about 50 years, people still find excuses to not get vaccinated, Berman said.
“There are the true believers who are going to get vaccinated, no matter what,” she said. “Then there are the ones that, no matter what you say, won’t be vaccinated for a variety of reasons.
“There’s a gray zone — people who don’t think they need it because, they say, they never get sick, or they think the vaccine is harmful because of something they’ve read or heard on social media.”
Misconceptions about the vaccine include the idea that because it’s not 100 percent effective, there’s no reason to get it, she said.
“The flu vaccine at best is 40 to 60 percent efficacious, depending on the person’s general health and the age of the recipient,” Berman said. Younger and healthier people generally do better than chronically ill and elderly people.
“But if there’s a 40 to 60 percent chance that you won’t get sick, it’s still better odds than not receiving the vaccine at all.”
Additionally, those who get the vaccine generally tend to have a less severe case if they contract it, Berman said.
Vaccination is most important for high-risk groups, including those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health conditions as well as health care workers and others who live with or care for high-risk people, according to the health district.
Other precautions against the flu are washing hands frequently and staying away from sick people with flu-like illnesses. Those who have the flu should stay at home until they are free of fever, without the aid of fever-reducing medication, for at least 24 hours, health authorities advise.
