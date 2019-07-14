Sargassum, the brown seaweed-like algae that occasionally washes up and covers Galveston beaches, might become a more frequent visitor in larger quantities if recent trends identified by scientists at NASA and the University of South Florida prove to be permanent.
A study reported in the journal Science last week shows unprecedented amounts of sargassum in the Atlantic Ocean stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico, viewed by NASA satellites and documented to be on a steady growth spurt for most of the past decade.
This extraordinary area of growth has been dubbed the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, according to Science.
The spread indicates that sargassum seeds are taking hold and creating larger blooms outside the seaweed’s natural habitat, the Sargasso Sea, a large patch of the Atlantic Ocean named for the seaweed.
Unlike most seaweeds, sargassum reproduces like a plant, on the water’s surface and is easy to track from the air, said Woody Turner, manager of the Ecological Forecasting Program at NASA headquarters in Washington.
“The so-called Sargasso Sea is a key habitat for sargassum,” Turner said. “It’s like a tropical rainforest in the ocean and lots of marine wildlife use the algae as nursery habitat. It’s actually a beneficial and productive habitat, but when you get tons and tons of it washing up on beaches, it becomes a problem.”
Before 2011, most free-floating sargassum was found in the Sargasso Sea and in patches around the Gulf of Mexico. But in 2011, the seaweed started expanding to places it hadn’t been seen before, such as the central Atlantic Ocean, and it began arriving in huge quantities on shorelines such as Galveston’s.
In patches, the algae contributes to ocean health by providing habitat for turtles, crabs, fish and birds and by producing oxygen through photosynthesis. But near the coast, too much of it can crowd out marine species and introduce nuisances for local environments and economies, the study’s authors said.
In Galveston, sargassum is more frequently complained about than not, but locals for many years have accepted it for its beach nourishment and wildlife habitat properties. One question raised by this study is how much is too much?
“When it starts piling up, it can obstruct sea turtle babies and other marine animals trying to get into or out of the water,” Turner said. “The gas it produces is not poisonous, but it can smell pretty bad.”
The university study showed that belts of sargassum form their shape in response to ocean currents, and can grow so large that in 2018, more than 20 million tons of it could be seen floating in surface waters and washing up on shorelines in the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and east coast of Florida.
Graphed records of the satellite images indicate that in every year from 2011 to 2019, with the exception of 2013, major sargassum blooms occurred. The 2013 dip could be explained by unusually low seed populations measured during the winter of 2012, researchers said.
“It raises a very interesting and challenging question,” Turner said. “Has the ocean somehow shifted into a new stable and steady state where you get a larger amount of sargassum, and if so, what’s causing it?”
Researchers in the university study speculate that an influx of nutrients from river runoffs in Africa and South America might have added nitrogen and phosphorus, used as plant fertilizers, to ocean water in quantities large enough to help proliferate reproduction and growth of sargassum blooms, but said more research is needed to prove that possible cause and others.
“Why do we care? Because it affects us when there’s tons of it on beaches,” Turner said. “Hard to say it’s a new normal or not, but since 2011, it sure seems to be trending that way and that’s cause for interest if not outright concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.