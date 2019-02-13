The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs in January awarded programmatic accreditation to Galveston College’s surgical technology program.
Surgical technologists are allied health professionals who provide surgical care to patients in a variety of settings, the college said.
The surgical technologist works under the supervision of a surgeon to ensure that the operating room environment is safe, the equipment functions properly, and the operative procedure is conducted under conditions that maximize patient safety.
“Receiving this distinction means we meet or exceed the standards set forth by the commission, the gold standard for accreditation in our field,” Athena Sempe, program director, said. “Earning CAAHEP accreditation also speaks to the high quality of our surgical technology program and confirms that we are preparing our students well.”
With the addition of the accreditation, students are now eligible to take the Certified Surgical Technologist exam offered by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. Upon passing the exam, graduates are considered Certified Surgical Technologists.
Galveston College had an accredited surgical technology program until 2012, when it was discontinued. The program was revived in 2016 at the request of the University of Texas Medical Branch because of a shortage of skilled surgical technicians. The medical branch serves as a primary clinical site for students enrolled in the program.
“There is a high demand for certified surgical technologists in the Galveston and Houston areas,” Cissy Matthews, vice president for instruction, said. “We are very proud that our program has achieved CAAHEP accreditation. This demonstrates the quality of our program and the dedication of our faculty to ensure the program prepares students for success as surgical technologists.”
The application period for the program, which only accepts 10 students a year, is open through April 1.
For application information, contact Elizabeth Iles at eiles@gc.edu or 409-944-1490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.