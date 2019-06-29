When a child left in a parked car dies because of the heat, communities react with shock and disbelief. But such events, unfortunately, shouldn’t be so unexpected, according to experts.
From 1998 to 2018, 119 children died in Texas of heatstroke after being left in cars on hot days, according to the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University’s online database, www.noheatstroke.org.
Two children have died this year in Texas — one in Providence Village, which is north of Dallas, on June 20 and a 1-year-old boy in Galveston on June 22.
The boy who died in Galveston was the 14th of 15 who’ve died in the United States since April this year, according to San Jose State University’s database.
No criminal charges had been filed in the Galveston death, but police investigators last week were planning to meet with prosecutors about the case, in which the child was left in an SUV for about five hours while his father went into a restaurant to work.
MOST JUST FORGET
Since 1998, 810 children in the United States have died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to the database.
“Unfortunately, it happens,” said Diana Suarez Martinez, health education specialist with the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Childhood Injury Prevention in Houston.
“If something comes up all the sudden — you may be in a hurry or have a change in routine, you may not be the one that normally drops off a child — it happens that people forget if they don’t have a reminder.”
The majority of child deaths by vehicular heatstroke are the result of parents forgetting, according to experts.
DEATH COMES QUICKLY
When it’s hot outside, the air inside a closed vehicle, or even one with windows open, rises rapidly, and the younger the child the higher the risk, because a small child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult body, Martinez said.
“It doesn’t take very long for them to heat up to a fatal degree.”
Most often in these cases, the child is 1 to 3 years old, still secured in a rear-facing car seat because rear-facing is safer in the case of a collision, Martinez said. Her agency advises parents to keep children in rear-facing seats when they are still very small.
But when it comes to heatstroke prevention, having children in rear-facing seats might make it harder to know they’re in the car when other circumstances have caused an adult to forget, Martinez said.
And younger children are less likely to make noise and more likely be sleeping, she said.
HOW TO ACT
Martinez and her organization work to educate the public on how to avoid these tragic events.
“We use the acronym ACT as a teaching device,” Martinez said.
• A stands for Avoid heatstroke, injury and death by never leaving your child in a car alone, never for anything.
• C is for Creating reminders. Martinez advises drivers to put something essential, like a cellphone, a wallet, a briefcase or even a shoe in the backseat every time they drive, to draw eyes to the back and potentially to a child in a car seat.
• T is for Take action. In the case of a child left in a car, passersby who see them on hot days should immediately call 911 first, then have someone else go into the nearby business and tell management.
“If emergency personnel and police don’t get there soon enough, go in and see who the car belongs to, but someone needs to stay with the car and the child,” Martinez said. “If you can get a door or window open safely, open it to get the child out.”
Texas has Good Samaritan laws that prevent potential litigation in such an instance.
Other strategies involve communication, like asking child care providers to call right away if a child doesn’t show up at an expected time.
“Mom can then call Dad and say, ‘Did you drop off the baby?’” Martinez said.
DEADLY DISRUPTION
Heatstroke incidents often occur when people’s normal routines are disrupted. On rare occasions, a child slips into a car unknown to the driver. People should remember to always leave cars and windows closed and locked in driveways when children are around, especially during hot months, experts advise.
Some vehicle manufacturers are starting to add features to cars, like a beeping reminder that the back door was opened when you first got in, she said.
“There are also some car seat manufacturers putting tech on the clip where the harness attaches that will give a beep if it’s secured, a message that the child’s in the back of the car,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.