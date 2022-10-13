Two Houston residents were charged with theft Wednesday after being accused of operating an illegal construction scheme, police said.
Karla Carranza-Zayago, 27, and Aldo Gutierrez-Mercado, 25, both of Houston, were arrested about noon Wednesday in the 100 block of Moss Point in Friendswood on charges of theft of property, police said.
A fraud investigation by the Friendswood Police Department led to the arrests, police said
Gutierrez and Zayago are accused of offering cabinet services, collecting payment and failing to provide the services, Friendswood Police Department spokesman Taylor McCombs said.
The two are accused of using advertisements on Facebook Marketplace to solicit customers under the business names WA Construction LLC and Mike Gutierrez Construction, McCombs said.
“It is important to ensure that you read the reviews for a company on either Facebook, Google, or searching a business through the Better Business Bureau,” McCombs said.
Three victims have been identified and notified, one from Galveston County, one from Montgomery County and one from Polk County, McCombs said. The two are accused of stealing more than $13,000, McCombs said.
“The community should know to never pay money upfront or in cash,” McCombs said. “You need to protect yourselves when doing business online.”
Gutierrez and Zayago were booked into the Galveston County Jail on $5,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
People who suspect they might be victims should contact their local police departments.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
