University of Texas Medical Branch students are teaching science, technology, engineering and math to Galveston Independent School District students through a program officials hope will instill confidence in public school participants and inspire careers.
The program, called Connect at UTMB, officially launched in February last year, has been a work in progress for mastermind Sheina Duncan, a medical student.
Duncan, who attended a magnet school when she was younger, wanted a way to bring STEM education to young scholars, she said.
There are two magnet schools involved in the program — LA Morgan Elementary and Burnet Elementary schools. Both specialize in STEM.
“We want to give students the confidence to learn what they want to learn,” she said.
Although the program launched in 2021, Duncan has been working on it since 2020.
“It was right in the middle of COVID,” she said.
Students involved in the program on Thursday celebrated the end of the semester with a pizza party at the L.A. Morgan Elementary School.
Applications to volunteer in the program open up each semester and medical branch students make it known whether they’d like to be a tutor or mentor, Chris Soudah, executive president of the Connect at UTMB, said.
From there, the students get to choose which school at which they’d like to volunteer.
“Our organization welcomes university students from all graduate programs, with a majority of volunteers coming from the John Sealy School of Medicine,” Soudah said.
This semester, the organization had 130 volunteer students, or mentors, with more than 200 Galveston ISD students.
Each week, mentors receive instructions on how to lead their assigned student through an engaging STEM workshop that will stir their interest in the field.
Connect mentors attend the workshop session at their designated school each week throughout the semester.
With different labs each week, the medical students look for ways to bring fun to STEM education, they said.
Galveston ISD students selected to participate in the program are members of the Texas ACE and Torr Kids after-school programs. Students are chosen by their teachers and faculty to participate in the program.
Connect directly collaborates with GISD students in these after-school programs to help students who need both academic help and mentorship.
The schools involved in the program all are Galveston ISD campuses and include L.A. Morgan Elementary, Austin Middle School, Burnet Elementary and Rosenberg Elementary School.
The program is funded three ways: Through dues collected from medical branch volunteers; funding from the school district; and a recent school district partnership with the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship of Houston Galveston. The fellowship’s stated mission is train “the next generation of professionals to serve and empower vulnerable people to build healthier communities and live healthier lives.”
Some of the program’s most notable workshops include lava lamp making, ice cream making, candy DNA model and a vinegar volcano workshop.
The future plan is to organize a field trip in the spring during which Galveston ISD students will tour the medical branch campus, Soudah said.
The program, which is only available to elementary and middle-school students in the district, is intended for younger ages, Duncan said.
“We want to target students earlier, that is why we are not currently extending the program,” she said.
