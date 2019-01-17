TEXAS CITY
Dozens of curious Galveston County residents turned out Thursday to Nessler Civic Center to learn more about a huge liquified natural gas export terminal a multinational energy company wants to build on more than 900 acres on Shoal Point Island.
The open house, the second one The Woodlands-based NextDecade put on in the Houston area this week, featured about a dozen company spokesmen and women dressed in white polos standing by informative signs and posters. When people approached, the company representatives greeted them and introduced different aspects of the project, which is scheduled to come online in 2027 after various governmental and environmental reviews.
“Are you learning everything you came here to find out?” Ashley Helmer, a spokeswoman for the company asked.
There was no formal meeting or presentation, only the opportunity to ask questions, which people with different reasons for being there certainly had.
For example, Black Schroeder, a union business representative from Beaumont, had attended to find out more about a 97-mile-long pipeline that would deliver liquid natural gas from the company’s Katy hub to the export terminal in Texas City.
“I’m interested in the pipeline because we work with this kind of thing all the time,” Black said, referring to Pipeliners Union 798, which he represents. “I just came to check it out and see what it’s all about.”
Capacity of the 42-inch pipeline would be 3 billion cubic feet a day, Schroeder learned from a NextDecade spokesman.
The planned Texas City facility would be capable of processing up to 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a year, according to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission documents. The natural gas, supercooled to -260 F to make it easier to ship, will be loaded onto tankers via two jetties that will be constructed in Galveston Bay, the documents state.
Kenneth Warn, an environmental project manager for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, explained where the company was in the environmental review process.
“We’re in the early stages of gathering information,” he said, passing out pamphlets that described the environmental review to a group of people asking questions. “Generally, we’ll issue an official notice of intent of moving on with the review to all the project stakeholders next. Tentatively speaking, that will come in March or April.”
After the review, an official approval of the project from the commission is expected in mid-2022, which would be followed by the new terminal’s construction beginning late that same year, according to company documents.
Richard Eberle, a retired University of Texas Medical Branch researcher who lives near Shoal Point, said he opposed the project.
“I live right here,” he told the NextDecade representative, pointing to an area near 10th Avenue North in Texas City. “If anything bad happens there, there’s nothing in between me and it.”
“You get a good sunrise, yeah?” the representative replied.
Eberle doubted opposition would make much difference, he said.
“I really don’t want to see that come here; it’s too close to an extremely industrial area,” he said. “But once big business has made its decision, what can you really do?”
