The owner of a median-priced house in Galveston paid about $2,342 to the public school district in 2018, up from $1,596 in 2008, an increase of more than $745 over 10 years.
That cost increase of almost 47 percent came despite the district not once raising its tax rate.
The story is the same across much of Galveston County and the state, and public outcry has state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, planning ways to reduce the tax burden on property owners.
But local school leaders argue those state plans won't address the forces driving tax increases.
“A homeowner’s tax bill is dependent upon their appraisal, which the school district does not have control over,” said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for Dickinson Independent School District. “If their home’s appraised value goes up, their taxes go up. Appraisals are done through the appraisal district, not the school district.”
Property values in Texas have tripled since 1997, from about $800.8 billion to $2.8 trillion, or a 248 percent increase, said Connie Morgenroth, assistant superintendent of business and operations at Friendswood Independent School District.
"With those increases, recent TEA projections indicate that the state’s share of total funding will continue to fall," Morgenroth said. "Texas’ public education funding formulas thus have ensured increasing dependence on local property taxes — and a growing burden on homeowners and businesses."
But a local legislator representing Galveston County disagreed, arguing it's incumbent on school districts to lower rates as appraisal values increase.
“Property taxes rise because local taxing units raise the effective/no-new-taxes tax rate, period,” state Rep. Mayes Middleton said. “Any increase in appraisal must be met by a proportionate reduction in the tax rate in order for our tax bills not to go up.”
A Texas House Appropriations Committee has pushed forward the latest plan to reduce how much property owners pay each year to fund education, giving approval to a budget that would include $9 billion in new funding for public schools and property tax relief.
A Senate committee on Thursday backed a plan to spend $9 billion on public education and property tax reform, including $2.7 billion on property tax relief. But the two chambers have proposed different ways of spending the total $9 billion, according to the Texas Tribune.
The budget does not say exactly how the funding would be used.
Abbott also released a proposal that would bar local governments, including school districts, from raising property tax rates by more than 2.5 percent in a year without approval from two-thirds of voters, well beyond a simple majority.
But that proposal fails to address the fact that most school districts haven’t increased their tax rates in recent years, district administrators said.
Taxes on median-priced houses in Dickinson's school district increased more than $418 between the 2010-11 school year and 2018, despite the fact the district’s property tax rate decreased after 2017, according to tax records.
Clear Creek Independent School District is one of few districts in the county to increase its tax rate in recent years, moving from a total of $1.36 per $100 of valuation in 2012 to a total of $1.40 per $100 valuation in 2018, according to district records.
But in both cases, the increase property owners are paying is because of increasing appraisal values. And as property values continue to rise, the percentage of school funding the state contributes is falling.
Because of rising property values, in 2019 the state will fund about 38 percent of public education through its school funding formulas, down from about 49 percent in 2008, according to the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities.
“Really, the formulas are what control how much we get,” said Margaret Lee, the assistant superintendent of business and operations at Texas City Independent School District.
Any permanent, effective changes will have to come via a change to the funding formulas, Lee said. And, while local school leaders aren’t quite sure what to make of legislative proposals, it seems the benefits might be minimal, she said.
“The legislature can’t really control the appraisal district,” she said.
Texas uses a set of formulas that examines the makeup of each school district, and decides how much total funding each school district is allowed.
Districts use local property tax revenues to meet their particular allotted amount of funding. If a district can’t raise the amount locally because it doesn’t collect enough property taxes, the state fills in the gaps.
But if a district generates more property tax revenues locally than allowed by the state’s formulas, the excess property taxes are sent back to the state to be redistributed to poorer districts, a practice called recapture, popularly known as Robin Hood. Recaptured funds also go to charter schools, which receive 100 percent of their funding from the state.
