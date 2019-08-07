TEXAS CITY
The Sears department store at Mall of the Mainland will close its doors in late October, according to a statement from TransformCo, the holding company that bought Sears Holding Corp. after it filed bankruptcy last year.
“It’s sad to see that Sears will be going away but that company, I guess, has gone by the wayside,” said Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle. “The big catalogue company has gone away.
“It’s an important reminder of how important it is to shop locally.”
The Sears store was an anchor of Mall of the Mainland since it opened at 10000 Emmett Lowry Expressway in 1991.
The number of store employees affected by the decision to close is not being released, according to TransformCo. Some eligible employees will be offered severance packages, the company said.
The Sears Auto Center attached to the department store will close in late August, according to TransformCo.
TransformCo on Tuesday released a list of 21 Sears stores and five Kmart stores due to close by the end of October. Among the list were two stores in Texas: the one in Texas City and one in Hurst.
“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores,” the TransformCo statement said, citing challenges including a weak retail environment and differences with Sears Holdings over the two companies’ purchase agreement.
“These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices,” TransformCo said.
The company plans to open smaller Sears branded stores, including opening new “Home & Life” brand stores, which are focused on selling appliances.
The Sears Appliance Outlet Store in Webster will not be affected by the closings announced this week, management at that store confirmed Wednesday.
