GALVESTON
A Brazoria County man found guilty Wednesday of driving while intoxicated was sentenced to four years in prison.
Jurors found that Jose Antonio Mandujano was driving drunk on Interstate 45 near the Texas City Wye in November when he lost control of his motorcycle, struck a concrete barrier and was thrown off the bike, prosecutors said. Prosecutors had said he had been attending the Lone Star Rally, which draws thousands of bikers to Galveston and the area each year.
Mandujano was taken to John Sealy Hospital where his blood was drawn, tested and found to be two times over the legal limit for alcohol, prosecutors said.
During the trial in Galveston, prosecutors told jurors about Manujano's two previous Driving While Intoxicated convictions and a felony possession of a weapon conviction, officials said.
Jurors found Mandujano guilty of felony Driving While Intoxicated and sentenced him to four years in prison with a $5,000 fine, prosecutors said. He will be eligible for parole after a year, authorities said.
— Marissa Barnett
