Robert Morris “Booma” Canon, who is credited with helping found the Galveston Art Center, died Friday at his home in Sardis, Mississippi, The Panolian newspaper, of Batesville, reported. He was 77.
Canon was an entrepreneur and president of The Mississippi Festival Foundation, a founding member of the Mississippi Arts Commission, founding director of the Panola Playhouse, the Galveston Art Center, the San Antonio Performing Arts Association and Local Arts Agency for the National Endowment for the Arts, The Panolian reported.
As the founding director of Galveston Arts Center from 1972 to 1974, Canon developed and presented programs, exhibitions, workshops and productions by The Houston Opera, the Dallas Theatre Company and the First Chamber Dance Company, among others, The Panolian reported.
Canon was the chief officer of the Arts Council of San Antonio from 1974 to 1983. The National Endowment for the Arts hired Canon in 1984 as director of Local Programs.
He founded the Mississippi Festival Foundation to provide opportunities for access, appreciation and education in the performing arts for the people of the Northwest Mississippi Delta, The Panolian reported.
His work with the arts took him across the United States and several foreign countries. Documents, personal papers, video and audio interviews of Robert M. Canon will be held in the archives at The University of Mississippi, from which he graduated in 1967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.