SANTA FE
Newly fortified and outfitted with extensive new security plans, Santa Fe Independent School District campuses are ready for the new year to begin, officials said.
Four days before the school year starts, the district Thursday held a town hall meeting with parents to answer questions about security and safety.
For many students, Monday will presumably be their first time back on campus since the May 18 shooting that left 10 people dead and at least 13 injured.
The shooting happened near the end of the 2017-18 school year. Officials canceled classes the week immediately after the shooting, but reopened schools for two optional-attendance days before the summer break.
High school students returning to school Monday will face several layers of security.
District police Chief Walter Braun likened the new security measures to a construction project.
“Each thing that we do can be like a brick in the wall,” Braun said.
The district will have nearly 30 police officers and security guards on its campuses this year. The expanded staff will patrol the schools and, for the first time, monitor the district’s 500 security cameras in real time.
School entrances will be equipped with metal detectors donated to the district after the shooting.
The district placed one of the metal detectors on a stage at Thursday’s meeting to demonstrate how screening procedures will work.
Students will remove metal objects from their pockets and backpacks before going through the metal detectors, officials said. The “ideal book bag,” would be devoid of even metal three-ring binders, presenters said.
The sensitivity, and potential issues, with the metal detectors were also on display.
Joe Vazquez, the director of security sales for Garrett Metal Detectors, attempted to walk through the machine without any metal during the presentation.
The machine went off several times despite the fact Vazquez had emptied his pockets. He blamed the “flexing of the floor” for the false alerts.
“These are very sensitive machines,” he said.
Students will not be allowed to enter the high school if they don’t have a student ID, and campus administrators will more aggressively enforce dress codes, officials said.
The high school has been redesigned, with a fortified front entrance that allows controlled access to the school. Some rooms in the back of the building, where the shooting took place, have been demolished and a hallway has been rerouted around the scene of the killings.
As of Thursday evening, construction was still underway at the school.
Thursday’s town hall meeting was meant to let parents and high school students know what changes they may encounter in the new school year.
The meeting was lightly attended. The crowd only partially filled the first 10 rows of the high school’s auditorium. The event came at the end of the same day the district had held open houses for students and parents at district schools.
District officials did not take live questions from the audience, instead, officials asked audience members to submit written questions, both before and during the event. District officials neither read nor answered questions, however.
Parents leaving the meeting seemed satisfied with the district’s security announcements.
“We’ve known some of the board members for long time; they’re doing their best,” said Annette Holder, whose son is entering Santa Fe High School as a freshman this fall. “They’ve done a lot.”
Her son was feeling the normal nervousness of entering high school, but wasn’t feeling much anxiety over going to school where the shooting happened, she said.
“I really do think he feels safe,” Holder said.
The district plans to have extensive mental health services available for students who are still feeling the traumatic effects of the May 18 shooting, officials said.
The school district’s board has approved more than $1.5 million in improvements this summer, including new locks on all the high school’s classroom doors, and a panic alarm system that is separate from the school’s fire alarm system.
The district also has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations, including the metal detectors and weapons for the school’s police departments, to enhance security.
The expanded security staff is not yet fully hired, district spokeswoman Nancy Porter said. The district hoped to have all of the positions hired as soon as the candidates for the open jobs completed background checks, she said.
The first day of school is Monday. The high school’s first period begins at 7:10 a.m.
