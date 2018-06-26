The father of a 4-year-old Texas City boy who died after he apparently accidentally shot himself in January is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the grandparent who owned the gun.
Kerry Johnson filed suit against Alice Fletcher on June 21 in the 10th District Court, asserting she was negligent and careless in keeping a loaded gun in a place a child could access it.
Texas City police responded to a 911 call in the 2800 block of Lynn Circle in January. A 4-year-old boy, identified in the lawsuit as Kedran Johnson, had found a small-caliber handgun in his grandmother’s house and fatally shot himself, police said.
Kedran Johnson found the gun in Fletcher’s bed, the lawsuit asserts.
“The gunshot wound resulted in Kedran’s death,” the lawsuit asserts. “He did not die instantly and endured conscious pain and suffering prior to his demise.”
The suit seeks more than $1 million in punitive damages, court records show.
Fletcher was never charged with a crime in connection to the death, court records show.
Texas law makes it a crime to have a gun accessible to a child, except when supervised and done for lawful reasons.
If the incident leads to the serious injury or death of someone, it becomes a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Houston-based Sylvester Anderson is representing Kerry Johnson.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
GOLF INJURY
A Harris County man is suing Topgolf in Webster, asserting that an errant ball hit him while he was eating and caused severe medical problems.
Chester Leon Strange filed the suit against Topgolf USA Webster on June 20 in the 234th District Court in Harris County, asserting he was injured while visiting the location on April 28.
A golf ball ricocheted off of a hitting area and struck Strange in the head while he was eating at a table behind a designated safe line, the lawsuit asserts.
“Strange was immediately knocked unconscious and awoke lying in a pool of blood to patrons and witnesses tending to his injuries,” the suit asserts.
Strange is still dealing with severe headaches, dizziness and memory loss, according to the complaint.
The suit seeks more than $100,000 in damages.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
Strange is represented by Clifford Peel of Houston.
THE PIPES ARE FALLING
A Galveston County woman is suing Home Depot, asserting that several PVC pipes fell on her while she was visiting the Galveston location in April.
Vivian DeCuba filed suit against The Home Depot on June 7 in the 122nd District Court, seeking about $75,000 in damages for the incident.
DeCuba was walking down an aisle when pipes fell off of a forklift and landed on her, the suit asserts.
Chris Walker of the Daspit Law Firm in Houston is representing DeCuba.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against David Michael Bryant, 43, on one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Keith Alan Harrington, 49, on one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
