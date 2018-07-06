A recent spate of crimes known as “juggings,” in which criminals watch bank and ATM customers, follow them and break into their cars, has led several Galveston County law enforcement groups to advise caution.
Friendswood police in June reported there had been seven jugging incidents in recent months and Dickinson and League City police departments are working to combat the crimes, although those departments haven’t seen large overall increases, officials said.
“As this trend continues, we caution bank customers to be aware of their surroundings,” said Lisa Price, spokeswoman for the Friendswood Police Department. “While these thieves typically steal from unoccupied vehicles and avoid confrontation, recent activity shows they are becoming increasingly violent and brazen in their contact with victims.”
On June 11, Friendswood police arrested Anthony Ray Hackett Jr., 25, of Houston, who was later charged with theft of $2,500 or more in property with two or more previous convictions, court records show.
A white Chrysler car police allege they have connected to Hackett is suspected in two May instances of bank juggings, police said.
Many of the cases involve similar patterns, officials said.
For instance, a Friendswood man left a Chase Bank on FM 528 on May 26 and drove to his home on Laura Leigh Lane, police said.
The man told police he noticed a white Chrysler following him, officials said.
The man then went inside his home and when he came back later, one of his passenger windows was shattered, police said.
League City has had two jugging reports in about a two-week period, but overall the city’s yearly numbers haven’t increased very much, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the department.
“Citizens should be mindful of their surroundings and never leave cash in a vehicle, even for a short period of time,” League City detective Shayne Yount said.
Dickinson also hasn’t experienced a significant number of juggings, but police officials did say residents should be on the lookout.
Galveston County communities aren’t alone in recent instances of juggings.
Hackett was arrested in 2017 in El Paso in connection to two robberies after victims left banks, according to a report by ABC 7 KVIA.
