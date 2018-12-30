GALVESTON
This year marked the fourth in a row that Galveston saw a wetter and hotter year than normal, according to National Weather Service data.
The Scholes International Airport weather monitor recorded 37 days with either record-breaking high temperatures or record-breaking high minimum temperatures in 2018, according to service data.
February was particularly hot, breaking six high-temperature records, the hottest of which was 80 degrees on Feb. 24, according to records. Five days also brought higher than previously recorded minimum temperatures.
Many of those records were set in the 1880s and 1890s, national service meteorologist Kent Prochazka said.
“In general, temperatures have just been a little bit warmer with what’s going on with the climate,” Prochazka said. “It’s not unusual to see these numbers ever so slowly creeping up but, wow, that’s a lot.”
Looking at the data, Prochazka was amazed by the extremes, he said.
For a beachside businesses, the heat is more than welcome, said Corinna Demyers, sales associate at Galveston’s 61st Street Fishing Pier.
“The hotter it is, the better it is,” Demyers said. “They’re going to buy more ice cream, more cold sodas.”
Pier customers and beach-goers alike will spend more on items like beverages and sunscreen when the temperatures creep higher, and this year was no exception, Demyers said.
Demyers has worked at the pier for 14 years and this year was especially busy year, she said.
The hot February was strange because of the cooler January it followed, Prochazka said.
But the month set the stage for the year, with six record high or record high minimum temperatures broken in March, six in May, four in June and six in October.
“That’s hard to do in Galveston,” Prochazka said. “You have all that water around you, so it tends to moderate your temperatures.”
Despite the heat, Galvestonians needed their umbrellas this year with 60.78 inches of rain as of Dec. 27, according to service data. That’s 10 inches more than the 30-year average of 50.76 inches.
September came out as the second wettest on record with 24.32 inches of rain, beaten only by 1885’s record of 26.01 inches, according to data. Last year saw only 0.32 inches in the same month, according to data.
While the rain and flooding were a pain during periods of heavy downpours, business for Strand Brass, 2119 The Strand, was great this year, owner Ginger Herter said.
“Actually, this has been one of our best years in a really long time,” Herter said. “There were just so many people out.”
The city’s been working on drainage improvements anyway, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“But, of course, years with higher precipitation highlight the need for these projects and the urgency,” Barnett said.
The city has plans to improve drainage on 18th and 45th streets, along with several others.
The preliminary yearly rainfall total of 60.78 inches is a far cry from 78.39 inches, which made 1900 the wettest year on record for Galveston.
But with a preliminary mean temperature of 72.6 degrees, this year’s in the running for the top ten warmest years, national service meteorologists said.
The record is held by 2017, with 74.3 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.