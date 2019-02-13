GALVESTON
In a bid to simplify and coordinate planning and funding of major drainage improvement projects, Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark is publicly stumping for a new, nearly county-wide drainage district.
If that happened, property owners across Galveston County would see new lines and bigger bottom lines on their tax bills.
Clark this week has pitched the idea at a commissioners court meeting and at a meeting of the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee.
The district’s purpose would be to simplify the planning required to do major drainage work in the county.
“When you’ve got municipalities that have their own tag team with the county and you have cross-county stuff, there’s a lot of players in the mix,” Clark said. “This would kind of make it where you might have better coordination.”
In a split vote on Monday, the county commissioners agreed to add creation of a county-wide drainage district to its legislative agenda. No bills have been filed to create the district and, given the tepid response the idea got from the court, a bill seems unlikely to materialize.
County Judge Mark Henry and commissioner Darrell Apffel voted against adding the item to the legislative agenda.
“I’m opposed to the idea of creating a new taxing entity,” Henry said.
The Republican-dominated state legislature would have no appetite for creating a new taxing entity, Henry said.
The split vote on whether to add the item to the county’s legislative agenda might make it a tough sell to legislators.
The county’s lobbyists probably would make it clear to state officials there wasn’t unanimous support for a new taxing authority, Henry said.
Clark’s precinct includes Friendswood, League City and Dickinson, some of the most badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
Regardless of what happens, local residents will end up paying for local cost shares of major projects anyway, Clark said.
“If you have a separate drainage district whose sole function is drainage, you know what money is being spent on which projects,” Clark said. “It appears to have worked well for Harris County and we should at least have the discussion on it.”
There are three drainage districts in Galveston County that cover parts of Friendswood, Santa Fe, La Marque, Texas City and Dickinson. But large parts of the county are not covered by such districts. Clark’s proposal is to combine the areas that aren’t already in a drainage district into a new district.
To create a new district, the legislature must approve it, voters who live within its boundaries would have to follow suit.
Galveston County voters have rejected drainage district proposals in the past, including in 1997, when the county had proposed a flood control district for communities along Clear Creek.
Over the nearly 18 months since Hurricane Harvey, the county has yet to announce any major drainage or flood protection projects, although leaders from multiple jurisdictions have said large-scale projects could take five to 10 years to complete.
There may be an added incentive to creating a new district, Clark said. In order for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a proposed storm surge barrier along the Texas coast, the state would need to identify a local entity to agree to fund the ongoing maintenance and operations of the barrier.
Clark suggested that a large drainage district could be that local partner.
“This particular drainage district would potentially also be able to play a part in regards to the coastal spine, when the local maintenance comes down,” he said. “It may or may not work out that way, but at least it is a mechanism that is in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.