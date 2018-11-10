GALVESTON
Some go to see the overwhelming, multicolored costumes and posters. Some to find their inner child. And at least two people went to celebrate their love for one another.
Thousands of anime, video game and Japanese culture enthusiasts Saturday, the second day of a three-day convention known as Oni-Con, roamed the hallways of the Galveston Island Convention Center, many dressed as their favorite characters from television shows and games.
“It allows me to release my inner child,” said Mohammad Abdulla, who lives near Cypress. “I work Monday to Saturday, which doesn’t leave many opportunities to dress up like this and meet new people.”
Abdulla, wearing a red trench coat and bearing a gigantic sword, was dressed as Dante from the “Devil May Cry” series of video games. While such a costume might draw eyes on the street, he fit right in Saturday.
Convention organizers estimated about 6,000 fans attended the 15th rendition of Oni-Con, which began Friday and runs through today — about equal to recent years’ turnout.
“There’s not really an age range,” said Lee Wilson, the convention’s chairman. “You’ve got people who grew up watching anime in the ’90s, who are in their 30s and 40s now, and then you’ll get people all the way down from high school and younger.”
Anime is Japanese computer or hand-drawn animation that’s attracted a large subculture following in the United States. Many anime movies or series have more adult-themes, which has given it a wider audience than typical children’s cartoons, fans said.
Galveston has been the site of the convention, which draws a wide array of fans from around the Houston area and elsewhere, since shortly after Hurricane Ike, Wilson said. The convention initially began in Houston so participants who lived in the region wouldn’t have to drive to Dallas all the time, Wilson said.
“I really like dressing up and looking at all of the art,” said Hayley Rogers, a medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Rogers was dressed as Gaara, a character from the “Naruto” anime and manga series. Rogers has attended similar conventions, but this was the first time she’d gone to Oni-Con, she said.
One room in the convention center was used by attendees fighting one another with an array of foam weapons.
“It started as kids hitting each other with sticks,” said Corey Thompson, who goes by Maul at the convention. “As we got older, we found out we could really hurt each other with sticks. So, it eventually evolved into this.”
Whether it was the foam weapons, or the dozens of vendors selling movies and posters and food, or guest speakers, the convention apparently had something for every type of fan.
For Joel Haley, Oni-Con offered him a chance to meet his now-wife, Zero Haley.
“We’re celebrating our one-year anniversary here,” Joel Haley said.
The couple met at Oni-Con in Galveston and got married, he said.
“This is just my second year coming,” he said. “I’m starting to get into it. I really like getting dressed up and meeting people.”
