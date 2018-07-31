GALVESTON
A much anticipated baseball complex officials and advocates celebrated with a grand opening in June won’t open in time for the fall Little League season because of problems with the construction work, officials said.
The city is working with the contractor, but doesn’t know when the fields at Crockett Park, 53rd Street and Avenue S, might be completed and open for games, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The fields will not be ready in time for the Island Little League’s fall ball teams. Registration for fall ball typically begins in August. But this year, the organization had to tell parents to consider registering their children with teams off the island, league President Blanca Flores said.
Island Little League is the only group offering a fall season and most years organizes about 35 teams, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of upset parents,” Flores said.” “I’m getting bombarded.”
Little League players had been getting excited about the season while watching the fields go in, Flores said. The league typically plays at Crockett Park, but, with fields there under construction, played the spring season at Lindale Park, 400 Marine Drive, Flores said.
“Especially toward the end of the spring season everyone was really, really excited about how they were looking,” Flores said. “But there’s really nothing we can do about it.”
Work on the $4.5 million project at Crockett Park began last summer. The park is between 53rd and 57th streets near Moody Methodist Church. City officials anticipated the park would be finished in June and held a dedication ceremony for the opening.
But the work didn’t meet city standards for the project, she said. In particular, the roofing did not meet the city’s specifications, Fortin said.
“Although the fields themselves are a beautiful addition to the city’s parks system, the concession stands and restrooms still need to be brought up to acceptable standards,” she said.
The city was working with representatives from Hou-Scape Inc., the firm it hired for the work, to determine a timeline for completing the project, officials said.
The contract has remedies and provisions to deal with delays, but officials did not specify what the recourse might be, officials said.
The city council in June 2017 approved a series of contracts with Hou-Scape Inc., a landscape construction, design, irrigation and ground maintenance firm based in Cypress, to begin construction on the land. Contracts for the first phase of the project totaled $3.7 million.
The city council in August signed off on a $1 million agreement for Phase II of the complex, which will mostly add amenities and utilities west of Burnet Elementary School.
The complex has three baseball fields, a walking trail, basketball and volleyball courts, batting cages and playground equipment.
