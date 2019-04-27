Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy, turns over dirt so Cash Anthony Flores can find earthworms in her worm factory during the Earth Day Family Garden Party at Parker Elementary School in Galveston on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Students and their families released some of the earthworms into the literacy organization’s outdoor classroom garden beds. They also released ladybugs in the butterfly garden for pest control, as well as other activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.