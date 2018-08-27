SANTA FE
Police Chief Jeff Powell’s retirement Friday came amid concerns about the direction of the city’s police department, the city’s top administrator said.
“I felt that he was not providing the leadership I was looking for,” City Manager Joe Dickson said Monday. “Because of his long and honorable career in law enforcement, he felt it was a good time to retire.”
Dickson declined to provide details about Powell’s departure. Powell, 50, could not be reached for comment
Discussions about Powell leaving the department were happening as early as Thursday, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said. Powell filed his retirement paperwork on Friday.
“I’m glad he was here for Santa Fe for two years,” Tabor said. “I wish him the best of luck.”
Capt. Philip Meadows is the interim police chief, officials said. Meadows previously served as interim chief after former chief Kenneth Campbell left the department in May 2016.
Powell came to Santa Fe in August 2016. He previously had been an assistant police chief in Palestine, where he had worked for 23 years.
Powell holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University, in Wichita Falls, and a master’s degree in applied criminology from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The former Marine joined the Palestine Police Department in August 1994 after serving as a Harris County sheriff’s deputy for three years.
Powell is a native of Santa Fe and a 1985 graduate of Santa Fe High School.
As the top cop in Santa Fe, Powell oversaw the city’s response to Hurricane Harvey, which caused severe flooding in the county a year ago, and supervised the police department’s response to the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, where 10 people were killed and 13 others wounded.
It’s unclear how the city will proceed in finding a new police chief. There will be an action item related to some issue relating to the police chief on the city council’s agenda on Sept. 13, Tabor said.
