GALVESTON
The Moody Foundation announced Tuesday it had awarded more than $6 million to local education programs in the latest round of grants meant to support academic programs serving island children.
The foundation since January has awarded $27 million in grants to Galveston schools and educational nonprofits.
Monday's grants went to schools and a nonprofit that focus on career-readiness programs: Odyssey Academy, Galveston College and Comp-U-Dopt, a Houston charity that provides home computers to low-income families.
“Galveston is our home, and Galveston has given a lot to the Moody family,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairman and executive director of the Moody Foundation. “We’re honored to work with these great organizations in improving education right here on Galveston Island. Investing in students is an investment in Galveston’s future strength.”
The grants are part of the foundation's "Generation Moody" initiative, which aims to improve schools and educational outcomes on the island.
The Moody Foundation is a 75-year-old Galveston-based philanthropic organization founded by William L. Moody Jr. in 1942 to manage his substantial fortune. The foundation has more than $2 billion in assets.
The foundation did not release how much of the $6.1 million in grants each group received.
Odyssey Academy is an open-enrollment charter school with campuses in Galveston and El Lago. Odyssey Academy will use the grant for its high school program at the Galveston campus, said Jennifer Goodman, the academy's superintendent.
"We are extremely thankful to the Moody family and The Moody Foundation for their commitment to students and their future," Goodman said.
Galveston College is the community college that serves Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. It will use its grant to pay for new equipment, student testing fees and other uses, according to the foundation.
Comp-U-Dopt's grant will be used to provide local students with educational computer classes, according to the foundation.
