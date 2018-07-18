SANTA FE
City expenses are expected to increase by about $440,000 to pay for employee raises and additional police cars and other vehicles, city officials said.
But it’s still early in the budgeting process and city officials cautioned numbers could change.
The city council met July 12 to discuss the budget and will continue to revise the budget draft in the next few weeks, Mayor pro tem Corey Jannett said.
The proposed fiscal year 2018-19 general budget is about $5.6 million, an increase of more than $440,000 from the 2017-18 budget, officials said.
The proposed budget would include a new vehicle for the city marshal, four new police vehicles and a new steel roller and dump truck, officials said. The proposed budget also reflects a 3 percent pay increase for city employees, officials said.
The effective tax rate — the rate needed to raise the same tax revenue as the previous year — hasn’t yet been determined, Janet Davis, city secretary and treasurer said. City officials likely won’t have that figure from the Galveston County Tax Office until next month, Davis said.
“We do not have any information on the effective tax rate for the upcoming year,” Davis said. “We won’t until around Aug. 10 when the values are certified by the Galveston Central Appraisal District and the Galveston County Tax Office calculates the rate.”
The tax rate is 32.62 cents per $100 property valuation, officials said.
“The proposed 2018-19 budget is based off our current tax rate,” Jannett said. “However, we have a series of budget workshops and goal-setting meetings scheduled in July and August in which city staff and council will thoroughly go through each department’s requested expenditures before we officially adopt the budget and tax rate.”
Residents likely will pay more in property taxes because of increases in property values for many homeowners, Jannett said.
“Should the current tax rate be adopted for next year, it will more than likely represent an increased tax burden on residents due to increased property values as determined by the central appraisal district,” he said.
This is a first draft of the budget, and he will try and maintain the city’s tax rate from this year, Mayor Jason Tabor said.
“I don’t have any idea on the tax rate as of yet,” he said. “Based on the budget they are submitting, we are hopefully maintaining the current tax rate.”
Nothing is finalized, and the city council needs to have more discussions about the budget, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
“I look forward to working with council in budget workshops to review this proposed budget and make appropriate changes prior to publishing the final budget,” Dickson said.
