Nancy Tan began working as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Galveston County in 2015 because she wanted to help people.
Like many in her position, the job started to take a toll on her, she said.
Tan’s pay as a certified nursing assistant was a little more than $11 an hour and the working conditions weren’t always safe, she said. Supplies to properly clean equipment weren’t always available, and nurse assistants were put in charge of caring for more than a dozen residents at a time with little help.
Often, Tan had to cover for other people who didn’t come to work.
“Sometimes, I would go in in the morning at 6 a.m. and work a 12-hour shift,” she said. “I’d do the morning rounds and check on all the residents — 20, 25 people — without anyone else helping. It was too much.”
Tan, 25, was responsible for doling out medication, checking on residents’ health statuses and making sure everyone was fed according to prescribed diets. The responsibility and stress were overwhelming, she said.
She ended up quitting to go back to school after less than two years on the job.
“My resignation letter was like four-pages long,” she said.
Tan, who’s studying to become a registered nurse, isn’t the only one who’s decided that working at a nursing home isn’t for them.
Galveston County has 15 skilled nursing facilities and 26 assisted living facilities. And like the rest of Texas, there aren’t enough nurses or nursing assistants to care for older residents in these institutions.
According to data from the New York-based Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on improving quality of care for elderly and disabled people in nursing homes, out of 13 nursing homes surveyed in Galveston County, only one of them was able to provide residents with more than 4.1 average staffing hours, the national recommendation. The rest clocked in at less than 3.5 average staffing hours per resident.
That’s what happens when workforce turnover is frequent at nursing homes, Kevin Warren, CEO and president of the Texas Health Care Association, said.
“Statewide turnover for the nurses who care for our parents and grandparents needing long-term care is more than 90 percent a year,” he said. “For certified nurse assistants and licensed vocational nurses — the backbone of any nursing home — it’s more than 97 percent. Long-term care is a very labor intensive, hands-on responsibility. We’ve got to create more opportunities to get people into the profession.”
Warren’s organization is working to raise awareness about the shortage and turnover rate through training programs that aim to attract more people to the workforce. But a strong economy can make the effort difficult when other industries are paying more.
Meanwhile, the turnover rate is leading to staff shortages that are expected to get worse.
According to a 2017 Texas Health Care Association report, the nurse shortage in the Gulf Coast region is predicted to climb to more than 13,000 by 2030.
“It’s a workforce crisis,” Warren said.
For Lisa Avery, who worked in human resources at nursing homes in Galveston and Harris counties for more than a decade, the crisis is obvious. And it doesn’t only affect nurses’ livelihoods, either.
“Residents at nursing homes build a very good rapport with their aides,” she said. “They’ve learned ‘I can trust this person, this person will take care of me.’ Then when an aide leaves, you have a resident that has to start all over.
“You have to think of the mental status of these individuals. Some of them have Alzheimer’s, and suddenly changing their environment like that, it affects everything.”
