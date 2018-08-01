TEXAS CITY
The Salvation Army of Galveston County next month will begin construction on the new Moody Family Corps Community Center at 4915 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, officials said.
The 16,000-square-foot facility will provide services for youth, including after-school programs and character-building activities, Holly McDonald, director of development, said.
The new community center will replace facilities destroyed in a 2012 fire, McDonald said.
The Moody Foundation donated $1.5 million to the project, she said.
Chris Doyle, president and CEO of Texas First Bank and chairman of the Salvation Army advisory board, headed up the effort to raise more than $3.5 million for the new center, McDonald said. A total cost has not been determined, she said.
Construction is expected to take about a year, McDonald said.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 6.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.