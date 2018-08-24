GALVESTON
County leaders will mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey by denouncing the way federal and state leaders have directed recovery funds since the storm.
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday will vote on a resolution that is bluntly critical of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Texas General Land Office and the Houston-Galveston Area Council — the three agencies in charge of directing disaster housing recovery money to Galveston and nearby counties.
County Judge Mark Henry anticipated the resolution would pass easily. If it does, it would be the most public and official expression of displeasure so far from local leaders about housing recovery programs being run by the land office.
The county has been frustrated with the land office for months, but has avoided public criticism for fear of retaliation, Henry said
“I think we’re past that point now,” Henry said. “They have the final word. They’re making decisions that are hurting Galveston.”
State officials pushed back at the criticisms, saying some of the decisions are out of the land office’s hands.
“We have supported our local communities at every step,” land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
The resolution repeats criticism county leaders have made before that not enough money has been directed to Galveston County, that federal rules limit the number of people the money can help and that local leaders would be better positioned than state and regional entities to manage recovery funds.
The resolution comes not only at the first anniversary of the hurricane, but as the state prepares to launch housing recovery programs for people without insurance or other means to rebuild.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, 2017, in Rockport, about 200 miles southwest along the coast from Galveston County. It rolled northeast and over the next week would dump more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the county. More than 20,000 homes in Galveston County were damaged and about 7,000 sustained major damage, according to the county.
The land office plans in the next month to begin publishing information about long-term housing recovery programs funded with $5 billion in disaster aid from the federal housing department.
The resolution notes that while Harris County and Houston have received more than $2 billion in funding already, Galveston County has received only $29.6 million.
Earlier this year, the county requested that it be allowed to manage its own housing recovery program, using systems it put in place after Hurricane Ike in 2008. That request is repeated again in the resolution.
Efforts over the past few months to achieve that have been rebuffed, Henry said. He said he had no confidence in how the state would manage the housing program.
“It’s going to be a nightmare,” Henry said. “It’s going to be a nightmare doing it from Austin.”
County leaders said they still were hoping for changes in the way housing money can be allocated. The county and the land office disagree over what federal allocation guidelines allow, Henry said.
The county argues money can be sent to assist low- and moderate-income residents as calculated on the income levels of local residents, Henry said. The state agency is insisting on using a statewide calculation, which would set a lower income threshold for assistance than the county’s calculation would, he said.
Eck called Henry’s description “inaccurate.” She said the land office had agreed with local criticisms about low- to moderate-income requirements, but it was up to the county to appeal the rules and seek a waiver from the federal housing department.
“Ultimately, it comes down to HUD,” she said.
Similarly, Eck said the county must prove to the housing department that it could handle a rebuilding program. The county has already been rejected once, Eck said.
The land office in a new report released Friday acknowledged that it also wanted changes in the federal income requirements.
The report, called “Hurricane Harvey: Texas at Risk,” outlines lessons the land office has learned in the year since the hurricane, officials said.
The report includes 18 policy recommendations about how Texas could be better protected in disasters — including creating a new regional agency to enforce building codes in hurricane-prone regions of the state and funding a reserve account for home buyout programs.
The land office also recommended the federal housing department “rewrite the formula for the allocation of funding” to allow money to go to a greater number of people in less populated counties.
“While it is certainly understandable for HUD policies on federal funding to be focused on low- and moderate-income people, the way in which this rule operates in practice excludes aid to lower income people who happen to live in less populated counties with some higher income families,” the land office wrote.
The land office said it would make its recommendations to “all levels of government.” As of Friday, Henry said he hadn’t heard of any changes to the current system.
