In conjunction with Galveston’s gay pride celebration, drag queens throughout the month will read to children and their parents at Rosenberg Library.

On Friday, Audrey Davenport read “From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea” by Kai Cheng Thom and Kai Yun Ching and “Julián Is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love.

The books touch on understanding differences of others, accepting ourselves and loving everyone despite our distinctions.

Gulf Pride for Youth will be hosting three more drag queen story hours today, June 23 and June 30, all at 1:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Library.

Pride Galveston will be hosting events this weekend with a beach bash at East Beach and a block party near 23rd Street Station on Saturday. All events can be found at www.pridegalveston.com.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com

Locations

Kelsey is a staff photojournalist and joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription