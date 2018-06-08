In conjunction with Galveston’s gay pride celebration, drag queens throughout the month will read to children and their parents at Rosenberg Library.
On Friday, Audrey Davenport read “From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea” by Kai Cheng Thom and Kai Yun Ching and “Julián Is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love.
The books touch on understanding differences of others, accepting ourselves and loving everyone despite our distinctions.
Gulf Pride for Youth will be hosting three more drag queen story hours today, June 23 and June 30, all at 1:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Library.
Pride Galveston will be hosting events this weekend with a beach bash at East Beach and a block party near 23rd Street Station on Saturday. All events can be found at www.pridegalveston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.