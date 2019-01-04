GALVESTON
Despite a state agency announcement Wednesday, the official extension of a public comment period for a proposed storm surge barrier on the Texas Coast has been delayed by the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The Texas General Land Office announced Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to extend the comment period on the barrier to Feb. 9.
The original deadline to comment on the barrier was Jan. 9, but federal, state and local officials, as well as concerned residents, called for the corps to extend that time period, so that more people could analyze and comment on the $32 billion proposal.
Official confirmation of the extension remained elusive throughout the week, however, because of the government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22.
For the extension to happen, it must be published in the Federal Register, the federal government’s official publication for public notices, a land office spokeswoman said.
The shutdown has all but stopped notices from being published. On Dec. 21, the final day the register was published before the shutdown, it contained 575 pages of notices. Friday’s edition of the register was one page.
The delay in getting the extension onto the register caused some concern that it might not happen.
The land office “remained committed to making sure there was an extended comment period,” even if it meant finding an alternative process to restart the comment period, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said Friday.
An Army Corps spokesman said Friday the public notice of the 30-day extension would be released before Jan. 9. Even if it weren’t published before then, the extension would still happen, the spokesman said.
The government shutdown, caused by a conflict between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, enters its 15th day on Saturday.
Trump told reporters Friday he was prepared to keep the government closed for months or years.
“I don’t think it will, but I’m prepared,” Trump said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed its tentatively selected plan for 70 miles of barriers and levees on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula and around Galveston Bay on Oct. 26.
A final plan isn’t scheduled to be announced until 2021.
