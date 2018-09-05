College of the Mainland trustees approved a new budget last week that sets aside $1 million for employee raises, as well as funds several new full-time positions and facility upgrades.
The $35.9 million budget for 2018-2019 fiscal year represents an increase in operating costs over the past few years, made possible by increased property tax and tuition revenue, Clen Burton, vice president of fiscal affairs, said.
The money — about $3 million more than the 2017- 2018 budget and $4.5 million more than the 2016- 2017 budget — mainly will go toward a 3 percent cost-of-living raise for employees, new faculty positions and three new buildings.
“We’re seeing an increase in enrollment, and with that comes everything that follows behind,” Burton said, noting he doesn’t expect the school will spend the full $1 million that’s been allocated for salary increases. “Our parking lot is full, so we need more tutors, more advisors and all the benefits for those positions.”
The college began its fall semester with 4,708 students — its largest number of credit students enrolled in the school’s history and a 7 percent increase over enrollment during the 2017 fall semester. The college isn’t proposing a tuition increase this year, according to budget documents.
New positions include a tutor director, an instructional designer, two academic advisors and an executive director of marketing. The college also is offering a new program — massage therapy — at a cost of $9,579.
Renovation projects will focus on the college’s 50-year-old chemistry lab as well as repairs to the student center, theater and gym, officials said.
“Right now, it’s a wreck,” Burton said.
