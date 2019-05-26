GALVESTON
After repairing some of Galveston’s 3,000 commercial water meters, the city soon will begin reviewing 22,000 residential meters as part of an effort to reduce substantial and costly water loss.
The city last fall launched a program to identify loss in its water system, which can come from faulty equipment or old infrastructure, according to city reports. The repairs are meant to reduce water loss by about 220 million gallons per year in five years, from 1 billion to 780 million gallons annually. As it stands, the city loses about $2.5 million because of leaks and faulty infrastructure.
The Galveston City Council this week approved $65,000 for additional third-party leak detection services, on top of the almost $400,000 already set aside for reducing water waste this year.
Right now, aging infrastructure and faulty meters cost the city about $2.57 million annually, according to city reports.
Optimizing city meters is just the first step in the process, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
“The ultimate goal is to try to keep our cost of water and administering our water infrastructure to the lowest extent possible,” Cook said.
The city’s wrapping up repairs on its roughly 3,000 commercial, industrial and industry meters and will soon begin analyzing its 22,000 residential meters for any needed replacements, Cook said.
The city can’t test each residential meter individually because the cost would be too high, he said. It costs as much as $300 to test each commercial meter, he said. Instead, the city plans to analyze about five years of data to find inconsistent meters and narrow down which meters need to be tested, he said.
In April, the Galveston City Council approved spending almost $400,000 for firm Pure Technologies U.S. Inc. to implement a program reducing water leaks and lost revenue.
Efforts by cities to reduce waste are important and, for the most part, seem to be working, said Ivan Langford, general manager of Gulf Coast Water Authority.
The authority supplies water to Galveston and other county communities.
“From our perspective, water use is generally dropping,” Langford said.
That’s largely because of resident reduction, and conservation encouragement should continue, Langford said.
But costs to replace infrastructure are going to go up in Galveston and across the county, Langford said.
“We have some big projects on the horizon,” Langford said. “The fact is, it’s very, very expensive to replace that infrastructure.”
Later this year, the city will begin a project to detect major system leaks through two techniques.
“They use these acoustic-type listening devices and ultrasonic microphones and they listen along these pipelines for leaks,” Cook said.
Next year, the city plans to use satellite surveys of the system to search for leaks, Cook said. The city will then decide which method works better and makes most economic sense for future use, he said.
The city council on Thursday approved $65,000 for the satellite surveys.
Ultimately, the city wants to reduce loss to only 316 million gallons per year, but, realistically, that’s a long-term goal, Cook said.
“That’s the gold standard,” Cook said. “If we hit that, that’s utopia. We just need to keep the status quo at that point.”
