San Leon man charged with child sexual abuse, authorities said

By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News

Oct 12, 2022

Alan Wayne Alexander

SAN LEON — A San Leon resident charged with sexual assault of a child was arrested at his workplace Tuesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Alan Wayne Alexander, 30, about noon at a business in the 2600 block of Bay Oaks Harbor Drive in Baytown, according to the sheriff's office.

Alexander is charged with continuous sexual abuse involving an 8-year-old girl, detective Angelica Uvalle of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.

A six-month investigation revealed evidence Alexander had abused the girl for more than two years, Uvalle said.

The abuse was initially alleged by a relative after a 14-year-old girl made accusations, Uvalle said.

The investigation continues, Uvalle said.

Alexander was booked into Galveston County jail on $250,000 bond.

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
