DICKINSON
The Dickinson Independent School District this fall will house some 900 ninth graders in a new $13.4 million building designed especially for their needs as new high schoolers.
The Ninth Grade Center will solve Dickinson High School’s burgeoning population problem — the school houses about 3,000 students — while introducing a high school reform measure devoted to meeting the unique needs of students leaving middle school for high school, officials said.
Plans for the added space for young students began several years ago, when the district’s facilities committee called for an addition to the existing high school because of a rising need for more classroom space.
Ultimately, the district decided to build the expansion as a new building, separate from upperclassmen.
The new center is at the corner of FM 517 and Baker Drive, next to the high school’s softball field.
Freshmen will take their academic courses, have lunch and some introductory elective courses in the new building. They’ll still attend classes in the main campus for programs such as band, choir and athletics, according to the district.
“By providing this separate space, our incoming ninth graders get to experience the best of both worlds — a space of their own and the high school experience with limited interaction with upperclassmen,” said Billye Smith, principal of Dickinson High School. “This model provides the much-needed support for a successful transition from junior high school to high school.”
Studies have shown the transition from eighth grade to ninth grade, and a new school can be a critical predictor of successful on-time graduation for children, especially students who displayed average to lower levels of performance in middle school, according to research at the University of Washington.
Researchers cited adolescent growth, exposure to new school sites and more demanding and impersonal schools as causes for an elevated risk of academic failure.
To counter that effect, a number of high schools in the United States, like Dickinson, have been transitioning to the Dickinson model that includes a separate physical space, a dedicated ninth-grade teaching team and separate administrative and counseling teams.
“There’s a great deal of difference between a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old in regards to their decision-making ability, their critical thinking and problem-solving ability, their maturity level and the development of their social skills,” Smith said. “By having a space of their own, we are able to provide students with a smaller, more controlled environment where they have a year to mature and develop. They won’t get lost in the large crowds or be intimidated by the older students.”
The building is designed with soft, soothing colors in blue and gray, Smith said. There are murals in the hallways, a college wall to inspire interest in higher learning and up-to-date technology integrated throughout the building, Smith said.
“The building is equipped with beautiful science labs with adjoining preparation rooms for sharing supplies and lab equipment,” Smith said. “The dining hall has large flat-screen TVs for providing instruction and entertainment for students and teachers. The building is a beautiful place of which we have much to be proud.”
The Ninth Grade Center will allow the district to expand its STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Academy, offered through an application process to more than 400 students in grades 5 through 8, according to the district.
“Our freshmen STEM students will take chemistry in 2020-2021 as opposed to biology, which is the traditional ninth-grade science class,” Smith said. “We built a chemistry lab at the Ninth Grade Center in anticipation of the STEM academy student arriving in the near future.”
The teachers and staff in the new building will collaborate to make sure ninth graders know they are part of the high school, officials said.
“We are just one school — Dickinson High School,” she said. “Although we are two campuses, each with an administrative team, a counseling team and a teaching team, we are still Dickinson High School Gators.”
