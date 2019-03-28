GALVESTON
After spending more than an hour being closed doors on Wednesday evening , Galveston Independent School District trustees unanimously approved sweeping change to the leadership of the district's athletic program.
Trustees voted to strip Ball High head football coach Kimble Anders and Ball High head basketball coach Jerald Temple of their titles as the district's co-athletic directors.
The district will begin an immediate search for a new, full-time director, officials said.
The decision came after days of resident speculation about a major staff shakeup of the department. Several residents spoke before Wednesday’s meeting against removing Anders from his job.
What, exactly, Wednesday’s decision means for the men's long-term status in the district remains unclear. They have not been removed from their positions, but will have to reapply for them, officials said.
“The position of athletic director is new and applications will be accepted internally and externally,” Superintendent Kelli Moulton explained. “That position will be posted this week. The coaching positions will be posted following the athletic director selection.”
The trustees’ Wednesday vote approved a resolution declaring a program change or reorganization "an effort to improve performance and the scarce utilization of resources,” the resolution asserts.
Moulton at the meeting explained the move as separating the coaching positions from the administrative athletic director positions, freeing them to focus on their specific sports.
“When you attach a sport to the athletic director, it is human nature to take care of those things first,” Moulton said, adding the move isn’t meant to discredit any individual in the program.
Longtime Trustee David O’Neal added that the island has a history of having split positions and the move might ultimately be positive for everyone involved.
“Either of the two current coaches can apply to be the athletic director or apply to be the coach of their respective sports,” Trustee Matthew Hay said.
Before Wednesday’s meeting, Moulton told The Daily News that no current personnel have been released, terminated or reassigned. But as to their long-term status, Moulton’s comments after the vote have been less clear.
“Should the current employee neither apply nor be selected for the new athletic director position, then in accordance with the Galveston ISD policy, the AD/football coach and AAD/basketball coach will be proposed for non-renewal and the employee must then review posted vacancies, submit an application and otherwise comply with district procedures in order to be considered for a particular vacancy,” Moulton wrote Thursday.
When asked about salaries for the two men prior to Wednesday’s vote, their salaries after the vote and proposed salary for a new athletic director, district officials instructed The Daily News to submit a public information request, but did not respond to that request by deadline.
Residents Wednesday spoke in favor of Anders, a graduate of Ball High School and a former NFL player.
“I fear we’d be doing a great injustice if we allow Kimble to leave, not just the boys, but also the community,” Norman Johnson, a local pastor, said.
Anders, the district’s athletic director and football coach, was hired in 2013 after former Ball High School football coach Tony Valastro stepped down after two seasons and a 2-18 record.
The trustees in 2013 selected Anders in a 6-0 vote. Anders is a native of Galveston and a Ball High School product who played fullback for the University of Houston and for 10 years with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.
After leaving the Chiefs, Anders coached at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
Anders has gone 23-37 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Tors football team, including a 15-27 mark in district games. His tenure saw only one playoff appearance and win, coming in 2017.
The Tors finished last in their district in 2018.
Temple, meanwhile, has been an assistant athletic director since 2011, when he was promoted during a previous staff shakeup. Ball High’s boys basketball team finished with a 19-12 overall record and 11-3 district record.
