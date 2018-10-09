GALVESTON
Coastal flooding from Hurricane Michael pushed between 4 inches and 8 inches of water onto state Highway 87 on Tuesday and swamped some low-lying areas of Galveston Island during the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions are likely to worsen overnight, national weather meteorologist Don Oettinger said.
“The swells will get bigger as the hurricane approaches Florida,” Oettinger said.
A coastal flood warning and advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. today for Bolivar Peninsula, state Highway 3005, Surfside Beach, Crystal Beach and High Island area, according to the weather service.
Oettinger heard no reports of flooding on the county’s mainland, he said.
Crews contracted with the Texas Department of Transportation monitored flooding along state Highway 87 on Tuesday and will continue to do so today, agency spokesman Danny Perez said.
“Once the water recedes, we can go back in there and clean up the debris,” Perez said.
The department already has begun preliminary work on an estimated $20.8 million project to raise the roadway 2.5 feet from Rollover Pass to state Highway 124, according to an agency plan document. Construction is expected to continue through late 2019, Perez said.
Jamaica Beach was among the low-lying communities affected by the high tide early Tuesday, but the high water dissipated in the afternoon, weather service meteorologists said.
The city of Jamaica Beach on Monday notified residents to anticipate some flooding, City Manager Sean Hutchison said.
“It’s common in the community to have these inconveniences,” Hutchison said. “On the northern portion of the community, we’re only a couple of feet above sea level.”
High tide at the Galveston Channel comes at 6:47 p.m. today, according to the national service.
Hurricane Michael, a Category 3 storm as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, is expected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle today or Thursday, according to National Weather Service predictions.
The national service first issued a flood advisory Monday morning, later upgrading the notice to a coastal flood watch through today. Meteorologists warn of continued high tides and rough surf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.