La Marque authorities suspect early morning house fire intentionally set

By SARAH GRUNAU
The Daily News

Nov 7, 2022

LA MARQUE — La Marque police Monday were investigating what they suspect was an intentionally set fire at a house as possibly connected to another house a block away being doused with gasoline.

Police about 2:30 a.m. Sunday responded to a call about a family reporting the odor of gasoline at their home in the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive.

On the way to that house, police noticed a house in the 2800 block of South Houston Drive on fire.

The La Marque Fire Department responded to the fire of the single-story house at South Houston Drive that was undergoing renovations.

The Texas City Fire Department and the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries reported at either scene.

The fire is being investigated as intentionally set and the police say the cases are likely linked.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 409-938-9267 or La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477.
