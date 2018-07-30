HITCHCOCK
Without explanation, city officials called and then canceled a special commission meeting set for Monday that some observers speculate was an attempt by Mayor Dorothy Childress to fire police Chief John Hamm.
“I think she has an agenda, by all means necessary, she’s going to try to get what she wants,” Hamm said of Childress. “I think the tide may be turning when it comes to that. I’m just kind of praying and leaving it in God’s hands.”
Childress did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
City staff late Friday sent out an agenda for a special meeting with only an item for executive session on it, according to at least one commissioner. Executive sessions are convened out of public view.
But on Monday, city officials said the mysterious meeting was canceled and some city commissioners said they were confused by what was happening at city hall, where financial struggles and budget cuts, including within the police department, are creating tensions.
“I just do not have a clue,” Commissioner Monica Cantrell said. “It seems as if they are making up the plan as they go along.”
Childress and the police department have been at odds since commissioners in March voted to eliminate four positions in the department as part of a larger effort to cut $900,000 in expenses and keep the city out of the red.
Since then, Hamm has spoken out about some of the department’s struggles, even as Childress in April attempted to quash speculation that cuts to the police department would make the city less safe.
Late Friday, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer sent notice of a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
State law allows public boards to discuss some matters in executive session, but at least one local attorney said he was concerned about the lack of detail on the agenda.
“I can’t say that the notice provided was necessarily a violation under the law, but it sure fails to provide much in the way of notice of what they might be considering,” Attorney Anthony Brown said.
The agenda cites the sections of the Texas Open Meetings Act that allow for elected officials in executive session to discuss personnel and consultation with an attorney and property. But the agenda item doesn’t specifically state what commissioners would have discussed.
The meeting agenda lists an item for possible action related to the executive session.
Despite requests, city officials would not provide a copy of the agenda to The Daily News.
But Dieringer on Monday sent The Daily News notice the city had canceled the meeting.
While the mayor did not respond to requests for comment, Commissioner Mark Cook said the call for Monday’s special meeting appeared to be an attempt to dismiss Hamm.
“It appears to me to be that way,” he said. “I haven’t heard it directly out of her mouth, but that’s what it looks like.”
Cook and Cantrell on Monday voiced their support for Hamm.
“It’s troubling to me if that’s what she’s trying to do,” Cook said. “Of course, I’ll support John Hamm until the end. I don’t know what her motive is, but he’s a great police chief and does an amazing job for the city.”
Hamm was hired as Hitchcock’s police chief in 2014.
Hamm, a graduate of Hitchcock High School, grew up in the city and first worked for the department from 1990 to 1992. He returned after a 16-year stint with the Stafford Police Department and has served as code enforcement officer and fire marshal for Hitchcock.
Members of the East Hitchcock Ministers Association have previously spoken against the mayor in favor of the police department, and at least one member of the association Monday said he was upset with how Childress was handling herself.
“I see why citizens don’t want to fool in politics,” Pastor John Elliott said. “Everything is so shrouded in secrecy and darkness. This mayor is the nightmare on Elm Street.”
The city of Hitchcock has been in a troubled position because sales tax revenues declined substantially at the same time city officials had been drawing out of the fund balance to cover the shortfalls, two consultants said in February.
Commissioners appointed Childress the mayor in November to replace then-Mayor Anthony Matranga who resigned for health reasons.
Childress then ran unopposed in May to finish out Matranga’s term.
