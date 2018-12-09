LEAGUE CITY
Police officers seeking somewhere to train with firearms must venture to one of only four gun ranges in the area, the farthest of which is about an hour’s drive away, Chief Gary Ratliff said.
But, if the city were to build its own gun range, the department would start saving money spent sending officers elsewhere, and could potentially turn the venture into a money-making opportunity, Ratliff said.
“It’s all part of a bigger plan,” Ratliff said. “Eventually, we want to move to get our own academy number, then we won’t have to send officers out to other locations like we currently do.”
League City administrators have recommended a $2.8 million indoor gun range as one of several projects to include in a possible $250 million bond referendum, the city’s first in 27 years.
While the preliminary list includes $17 million in public safety improvements, the majority of the list is dedicated to drainage and traffic projects in response to resident demand after Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August 2017, flooding thousands of houses.
But, while the focus of the bond might not be on public safety projects, that doesn’t mean they aren’t important, Ratliff said.
“A growing department like we are — we are the fastest-growing in Galveston County — has to be able to maintain staff,” Ratliff said.
Current projections show the department will probably need to hire about 10 employees for each of the next 20 years to keep up with the city’s population growth, Ratliff said.
“Will we hire that many every year?” Ratliff said. “Maybe not, but we have to plan moving forward.”
The department spends about $3,000 for each officer twice a year to receive training, but could save that if the city had its own gun range, Ratliff said.
Furthermore, if the gun range is built and the department succeeds in creating its own academy, that could be used to raise additional funds as surrounding departments send officers there, Ratliff said.
The city council has asked staff to take a harder look at the list of projects for a bond referendum ahead of another work session Tuesday. A $255 million bond referendum could raise taxes by about 10 cents on every $100 valuation, officials said.
City officials are considering dividing the projects into several categories for residents to individually vote on.
