GALVESTON
Henry Freudenburg was dismayed when he arrived at work Tuesday to find someone had destroyed about 100 small U.S. flags arrayed in the flowerbeds of his insurance offices, 6202 Stewart Road in Galveston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
GALVESTON
Henry Freudenburg was dismayed when he arrived at work Tuesday to find someone had destroyed about 100 small U.S. flags arrayed in the flowerbeds of his insurance offices, 6202 Stewart Road in Galveston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(1) comment
Unfortunately, this is the new world order on it's way into our lives. I'm a minority and I am also a conservative but, I would never destroy someone's property or trespass whether I agree with them or not, politically. These "small" acts of intimidation will eventually become the norm and the average citizen will eventually have to "fall in line" or face more and more retribution. Just read Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals". It's not like we aren't being warned......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.