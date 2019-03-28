HISTORY HONORED
Galveston gained two new official landmarks on Thursday. The city council gave both 3419 Ave. L and 2427 Market St. the historic designation. The Avenue L property, known as the Poole-Parker House, is owned by Lee and Mary Branum and was built in 1867, according to city records.
The house is an excellent example of a Gulf Coast cottage with Greek revival influences, Historic Preservation Officer Catherine Gorman said.
The R.F. Martin & Company Building, 2427 Market St., also gained landmark status. Owned by Market Street Management LLC, the 1878 building served as a furniture store and jewelry store, among other businesses.
SMALL LOT PLOT SHOT DOWN
City staff withdrew a request to reduce the minimum lot size for townhomes in some neighborhoods from 2,500 square feet to 1,600 square feet after city council members voice skepticism about the proposal.
People often create townhomes by dividing full size lots in half, Planning Manager Janice Norman said.
But in urban neighborhood districts, where homes are older and typically have smaller lots, the two lots that result from dividing one in half are typically smaller than 2,500 square feet, she said.
But city council members worried allowing smaller lots would create a higher density that might not align with the character of island neighborhoods.
“It’s just a complete and total redo of the neighborhood,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said. “I Just have serious reservations about this.”
The currently drafted policy also doesn’t include language about setbacks or off-street parking, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
City staff will explore a revision to the proposal that preserves neighborhoods’ character.
EVERY DROP COUNTS
The city council adopted the city’s new 2019 water conservation plan Thursday. The new plan aims to reduce the city’s water use from 233.3 gallons per capita per day to 208.2 gallons by 2029, according to the document.
The city will need about 4.3 billion gallons of water this year, according to the plan.
This document will be crucial to meeting water demands and ensuring the city doesn’t have to buy costly rights to more water in the near future, officials said.
WATCH THAT CLOCK
People parking between 15th Street and 16th Street on Mechanic Street may need to start setting timers for themselves.
Thursday, the city council agreed to limit parking on that section of the street to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The limit exempts people with residential permits.
— Keri Heath
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.