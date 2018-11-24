The Christmas season arrived in Dickinson on Saturday night with the opening of the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park. Visitors to the free event, now in its 21st year, strolled through hundreds of thousands of lights, listened to Christmas music, sipped hot chocolate and were even able have an early meeting with Santa Claus. The festival is open nightly, weather permitting, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with shuttle busses running from nearby parking lots to the festival grounds.
— Stuart Villanueva
