Mainland cities would have to secure hundreds of millions of dollars through local bond propositions, certificates of obligation, state and federal grants and perhaps other means to cover the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey.
Raising that much money would be a task and might not accomplish much without also creating a means to integrate the projects across the region, officials said.
“It is a process,” League City Manager John Baumgartner said. “The first piece is putting our hands around the magnitude of what’s going on and what we can make a difference on.”
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
League City staff members in the months since the storm commissioned drainage studies for six of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods. The total cost of those improvements could be anywhere from $60 million to $80 million, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
For a city with a total budget of about $207.9 million, that’s a hefty investment to take on, officials said.
“I can’t just write a check for $80 million and start the projects,” Baumgartner said.
And League City isn’t alone in struggling to pay for needed drainage improvements.
“In Friendswood, the order of magnitude is similar,” City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
Friendswood already has spent between $800,000 and $1 million on drainage projects, but future plans could cost in the tens of millions, Kabiri said.
Still, the anticipated cost of drainage projects hasn’t stemmed resident outcry about the need for action.
Several League City residents, for instance, spoke about flooding concerns before a September city council meeting. And that sentiment is shared in other cities, including Friendswood.
“Obviously, the folks that flooded — and my heart goes out to them — do not feel like we’re moving fast enough,” Kabiri said. “And that’s understandable. But the unfortunate reality is that we don’t have enough funding within our operational budget, nor the authority, to tackle this on our own.”
League City is still working its way through the six drainage studies, but once those are complete, staff members will start looking at different types of funding, including a possible May or November 2019 bond election or certificates of obligation, among other options, Baumgartner said.
Many of the projects also are eligible for the state’s Texas Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and some are eligible for the U.S. Community Development Block Grant Program, but local staff members must educated themselves about the details of those programs before they apply for any money, Baumgartner said.
Friendswood also is considering a bond election sometime in the future, Kabiri said.
But local entities must contend with more than just cost when it comes to drainage projects, League City Councilman Larry Millican said.
“You’ve got two major watersheds running through the county — Dickinson Bayou and Clear Creek,” Millican said. “Each of those cities is a different jurisdictional boundary, and then you take in drainage districts, and get everyone sitting at a table. That’s what makes those projects so difficult to manage. Whose water is it?”
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey agreed, citing Councilman Greg Gripon’s recent proposal to fund a diversion canal that would go down state Highway 96 from Columbia Memorial Parkway, under state Highway 146, and empty into Galveston Bay.
“It’s a great idea, but now you’ve got to go get Kemah and other entities to buy in, and how are we going to fund it?” Hallisey said. “And there’s no guarantee that it’s a fix-all. We are not afforded the luxury of spending $10 million to $15 million on something and then realizing we made a mistake.”
