GALVESTON
A small group gathered in Menard Park in Galveston on Saturday to rally for the impeachment of President Donald Trump
"We just want him and his affairs to be investigated," Jon Tee said. "We're not here to make decisions, just to fight for what is fair."
Although the protest was small, the group received plenty of feedback, positive and negative, from cars passing by on Seawall Boulevard.
