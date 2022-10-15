Alexa, 5, and Evian Pena, 7, decorate their personalized pumpkins at a craft table during the Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday. The event was hosted at League Park to provide face painting, hayrides, costume contests, and much more.
Landon, 7, and Called Kelly, 6, pick out toys at the League City Community Center table at the Annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The event provided family friendly activities, food, and various local vendors and artists.
The Annual Harvest Fest started with the Punk’n Parade, which marched down Second Street to League Park on Saturday. The parade consisted of children in costumes as well as accompanying parents and friends.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey passes out candy during the Annual Harvest Fest Punk’n Parade in League City on Saturday. Hallisey has served as mayor since his election in March 2016 and his term will expire in November.
Hannah Sturtecky/ for The Daily News
Sara Cornejo sells decorated cookies at her booth during the Annual Harvest Fest in League City on Saturday. Cornejo started Baked by Sara a year ago.
Hannah Sturtecky/ for The Daily News
Hannah Sturtecky/ for The Daily News
Hannah Sturtecky/ for The Daily News
All things autumn were celebrated at League City's Annual Harvest Fest and Punk'n Parade at League Park on Saturday. The event featured food, children's crafts, hayrides and face painting. In addition to the Punk'n Parade, a costume contest was also held.
