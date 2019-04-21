Early voting for the May 4 elections begins Monday and continues until April 30.
The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 to April 27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30.
The Galveston County Justice Center also will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 27 and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 28.
• League City Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., League City
• Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 Moody St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 Highway 6, Hitchcock
• College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City
• Santa Fe City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• San Leon MUD, 443 24th St., San Leon
• Clear Lake Shores City Hall, 1006 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• College of the Mainland (North), 200 Parker Court, League City
• Friendswood City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
