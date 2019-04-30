GALVESTON
Investigators are still assessing the cause of a Sunday night accident that involved two Galveston police cars, officials said Monday.
Two police SUVs collided at the intersection of 81st Street and Stewart Road at 7:15 p.m. while responding to a call at FM 3005 and 7 1/2 Mile Road, department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Three officers were involved in the wreck, but only one was admitted to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment and spent the night in the hospital, Hancock said. The officer’s injuries were not life threatening.
Both police vehicles were responding to a motorcycle crash at FM 3005 and 7 1/2 Mile Road, Hancock said.
The motorcyclist had been driving recklessly near Hershey Beach Drive and had refused to pull over for officers, Hancock said. Heavy traffic prevented officers from pursuing the motorcyclist, he said.
The motorcycle continued east until it wrecked, he said.
The two police units that ran into each other had been responding to the crash, but had not been involved in the initial attempt to stop the motorcycle, police said.
Like any officer-involved accident, this one will be assessed by accident investigators, who will determine the cause, Chief Vernon Hale said.
The department’s accident review board will then assess it at its quarterly meeting and decide whether the wreck was unpreventable or the officers’ fault, he said.
“Any time there’s an accident and potential injuries, there’s always concern,” Hale said.
This accident comes at a time when officers are making an effort to reduce at-fault wrecks.
Of 50 wrecks assessed by the accident review board between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 17, 2019, 26 — more than half — were deemed caused by officers, according to city reports.
During that period, 17 of the 50 wrecks were not preventable, or the result of regular police activity, according to reports.
Another seven wrecks were categorized as parked car accidents, which include flooded cars or vehicles backed into while parked in a lot, according to reports.
The rate of officer-caused wrecks decreased over time in 2018, Hale said in previous interviews.
“I’ll always be looking at driving conditions, speed,” Hale said.
Hale on Tuesday hadn’t yet seen reports on Sunday’s accident, he said.
