GALVESTON
The Wright Cuney Recreation Center began offering new and returning classes at earlier hours beginning last week.
The center on Oct. 8 began a two-hour extension on weekdays, operating between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The center retained normal Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wright Cuney center, 718 41st St., offers free classes to residents including those covering life skills, support groups and exercise programs. Residents can also make use of a fitness center, game room, gym and computer lab.
— Keri Heath
